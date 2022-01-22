GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 26 points and 21 rebounds as Oakland beat Green Bay 68-61 on Saturday. Trey Townsend added 23 points for the Golden Grizzlies.
Cain hit all 14 of his free-throw attempts.
Jalen Moore had 11 points and seven assists for Oakland (14-5, 8-1 Horizon League).
Donovan Ivory had 18 points for the Phoenix (4-14, 3-6). Cade Meyer added 16 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Ansong had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.