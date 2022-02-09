HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Caden Clark's switch to RB Leipzig is being delayed.
The 18-year-old American midfielder was loaned to the New York Red Bulls for the 2022 Major League Soccer season on Wednesday by sister club RB Leipzig, a deal that included an option to extend.
Clark signed with the German club in June, agreeing to a contract through 2024, then was loaned back to the MLS team through the rest of the 2021 season.
Jesse Marsch was New York's coach from 2015-18 and was Leipzig's coach from the start of the 2021-22 season until he was fired in December.
