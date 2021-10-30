NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Dawson ran for 164 yards on 36 carries and scored a touchdown and Central Connecticut scored six touchdowns in the first half en route to a 49-21 win over Merrimack on Saturday.
Blue Devils' (2-6, 2-2 Northeast Conference) quarterback Romelo Williams had scoring runs of 5 and 1 yards in the first quarter. Central Connecticut went on to score four touchdowns in a six-minute span in the second for a 42-0 advantage.
The Blue Devils ended a five-game losing streak. Central Connecticut's 49-point effort was its highest since a 49-28 win over Robert Morris on Nov. 16, 2019.
Westin Elliott threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors (4-4, 1-3). Tyler Roberts had 116 yards receiving on seven receptions for two scores.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.