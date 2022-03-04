PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Alex Barcello had 22 points as BYU rolled past Loyola Marymount 85-60 in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tourney on Friday night.
The Cougars advance to face fourth-seeded San Francisco Saturday in a quarterfinal match-up.
Trevin Knell had 15 points for BYU (22-9). Fousseyni Traore added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Lohner had 10 rebounds.
Eli Scott had 24 points for the Lions (11-18). Joe Quintana added 12 points.
___
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
