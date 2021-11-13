MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Mark Pappas and BJ Byrd connected on a go-ahead 4-yard touchdown with 20 seconds left, their fourth scoring play, and Morehead State beat Stetson 36-35 on Saturday.
Byrd caught 12 passes for a career-high 223 yards with the four touchdowns setting a school record. He also set the program's single-season mark for yardage (1,214), catches (85) and TDs (13). It was his FCS-leading eighth 100-plus-yard game, and was just eight shy of setting a record for single-game yards.
Pappas was 26-of-54 passing for 395 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions for Morehead State (6-4, 5-2).
The Eagles held Stetson to a three-and-out, and took over at their 7-yard line with 2:44 remaining. Pappas connected with Byrd on a 44-yard toss and on a third-and-5, Pappas found Michael Armour down to the 3-yard line. Byrd, a Jacksonville transfer leaped over his defender for the go-ahead score. The two-point failed again, but the Eagle defense held Stetson on its side of the 50 to seal it.
Alex Piccirilli was also intercepted three times for Stetson (3-6, 1-5).
