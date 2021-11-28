NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — P.J. Byrd's jumper with four seconds left lifted Southern to an 82-80 win over Tennessee State Sunday.
Byrd hit a jumper with :46 left to put the Jaguars up, 80-77, but Carlos Marshall Jr. knocked down a 3 to tie the game at 80-80. Byrd scored six of his 11 points in the final 1:13 to secure the victory.
Terrell Williams had 19 points and Tyrone Lyons added 16 for Southern (3-4). Brion Whitley added 11.
Marshall had 14 points for the Tigers (1-5). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 11 points. Christian Brown had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.