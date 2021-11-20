POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Joey Suchy rushed for two touchdowns and Butler beat Marist 28-21 on Saturday for its first Pioneer Football League victory this season.
Butler forced a Marist fumble at the goal line then went 99 yards to take a 21-14 lead on Suchy's 1-yard run. Trey Mason gave Butler a two-touchdown lead on a pick-6 with 5:22 left.
Bret Bushka was 16-of-23 passing for 176 yards with two interceptions for Butler (3-8, 1-7). Bushka also rushed for 29 yards and one score. Suchy entered with just one touchdown on the season.
Austin Day threw for 208 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Marist (5-5, 5-3).
Day connected with Brett Landis on a 48-yard touchdown with three seconds left to cap a 10-play, 97-yard drive.
