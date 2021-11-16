IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — JC Butler had 18 points to lead five UC Irvine players in double figures as the Anteaters easily defeated La Verne 100-41 on Tuesday night.
Justin Hohn added 12 points for the Anteaters. Collin Welp chipped in 11, Emmanuel Tshimanga scored 10 and Bent Leuchten had 10.
Isaiah Knox had 8 points for the Leopards. John Malone II also had 8 points.
