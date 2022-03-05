OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Harrison Butler and John Knight III scored 17 points apiece as Southern Utah topped Weber State 80-70 on Saturday night. Aanen Moody added 16 points for the Thunderbirds.
Jason Spurgin had 11 points for Southern Utah (20-10, 14-6 Big Sky Conference).
Jamison Overton scored a career-high 23 points for the Wildcats (20-11, 13-7). Koby McEwen added 17 points and seven rebounds. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 11 points.
The Thunderbirds evened the season series against the Wildcats. Weber State defeated Southern Utah 92-84 on Jan. 24.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.