ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Lamont Butler posted 16 points as San Diego State topped Georgetown 73-56 at the Wooden Legacy on Thursday night.
Matt Bradley had 18 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State (4-1). Trey Pulliam added eight assists. Nathan Mensah had four blocks.
Aminu Mohammed had 20 points for the Hoyas (2-2). Dante Harris added 19 points. Donald Carey had nine rebounds.
San Diego State plays Southern California in the championship game, and Georgetown plays St. Joseph's in a consolation, on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
