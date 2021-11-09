PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Butler had 16 points to lead six Drexel players in double figures as the Dragons rolled past Neumann 103-74 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Xavier Bell added 14 points for the Dragons. Melik Martin chipped in 13, Camren Wynter scored 13 and Lamar Oden, Jr. had 12. Wynter also had eight assists.
Tyler Norwood had 29 points for the Knights. Kyson Rawls added 10 points and eight rebounds. Tony James had nine rebounds.
