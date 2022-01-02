KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A bus veered off a mountain highway in Nepal on Sunday, leaving at least seven dead and about a dozen injured, officials said.
The bus was carrying mourners who were transporting the body of a relative back to their village, government administrator Shashi Dhar Ghimire said by phone.
The bus had 35 people people on board when it drove off a mountain near Laguwa village, some 300 kilometers (190 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu.
Police and villagers rushed to the scene to pull out survivors and recover the bodies soon after the crash on Sunday morning. At least 13 were reported injured.
The cause of the accident was not known but mountain roads are generally covered with heavy fog in the morning, causing poor visibility.
Accidents in Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountainous terrain, are generally blamed on poor conditions of both vehicles and roads.
