WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A bus carrying nearly two dozen pupils on a school trip veered off a road and toppled into a ditch in southern Poland, injuring five people early Monday, police said.
Three of the injured were hospitalized after the crash near the village of Roztoka, but their lives weren't in danger, authorities said.
The bus was carrying 23 seventh graders, ages 12 and 13, and three teachers in addition to the driver, said Pawel Klimek, police spokesman in the town of Tarnow. They were traveling from Rzeszow to the southern mountain resort of Zakopane.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.