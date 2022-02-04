RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton had a career-high 36 points as Richmond defeated St. Bonaventure 71-61 on Friday night.
Grant Golden had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Richmond (15-8, 6-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jacob Gilyard added eight assists.
Jalen Adaway had 16 points for the Bonnies (12-7, 4-4). Dominick Welch added 11 points. Osun Osunniyi had 10 points and three assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.