BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley held on for a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Sunday that will give the club renewed hope of Premier League survival.
Matej Vydra’s strike in the 62nd minute from Wout Weghorst's cross moved the home side into 17th place in the table, dropping Everton into the relegation zone and two points adrift.
Everton does have two games in hand, though, and the first of those will be a stern test of its resolve in the Merseyside derby when it faces title-chasing Liverpool later Sunday.
Wolves stay in eighth place, three points behind West Ham.
Burnley is now just two points behind Leeds, which plays Crystal Palace on Monday.
