ELON, N.C. (AP) — Darius Burford matched his career high with a season-high 27 points as Elon topped UNC Wilmington 78-65 on Thursday night.
Burford hit 13 of 17 shots. Hunter McIntosh had 17 points for Elon (7-16, 4-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Michael Graham added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Jaylen Sims had 18 points for the Seahawks (15-6, 9-1), whose 12-game winning streak came to an end. James Baker Jr. and Mike Okauru added 12 points apiece.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.