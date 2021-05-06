The Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival will return in 2022, organizers say, and when it does, it will be very different.
Seattle Center is using the two-year pandemic pause to reimagine the 50-year-old Seattle mainstay and chart a new future without One Reel Productions, the company that has run the festival for more than a quarter of a century.
“Although we’ll have some say in things, helping select the new producer and things like that, One Reel is pretty much effectively out of the Bumbershoot business,” said Marty Griswold, One Reel’s executive director. “It’s a seismic change basically.”
One Reel has been involved with Bumbershoot in some way since 1972. The company assumed programming responsibilities in 1995 and it grew the annual three-day Labor Day weekend event into one of the nation’s premier summer festivals.
Bumbershoot has struggled financially in recent years, however, and Seattle Center officials and community leaders believe that under a production deal that gave concert giant AEG programming rights, Bumbershoot overemphasized the music festival component in recent years and strayed from its original mission to showcase and celebrate artistic and cultural diversity within the community.
So officials will soon form a committee that includes Robert Nellams, Seattle Center director; Marc Jones, the Seattle Center’s director of marketing and business development; One Reel and members of Seattle Center’s advisory commission to explore how the festival will look going forward and who will run it.
The committee will give the public a chance to weigh in with ideas and there will be a formal request for proposals. Fiscal sustainability will be a primary goal.
“Festivals are becoming so much more difficult to deal with and much more difficult to produce and so forth, so we’re going to work with One Reel to help find a new producer for the festival,” Nellams said. “You need a lot of resources to produce festivals going forward and they’re going to help us find somebody that can hopefully take this on for the next few decades, if not longer.”
Seattle Center, a city of Seattle department that oversees the area around the Space Needle, announced the decision to reimagine the event on April 23.
Griswold called the move bittersweet. One Reel was tapped in February 2020 to help reimagine Bumbershoot for its 50th anniversary later that year, but the pandemic has since taken its toll, reducing the promoter to two employees. The company could no longer realistically plan such a large, multilayered event.
“I think all of us were kind of crushed because we really wanted a chance — I can’t stress this enough — to bring back the Bumbershoot that everybody loved and missed over the last several years, and we were really looking forward to doing that,” Griswold said. “We felt like things had really gone off the rails a little bit.”