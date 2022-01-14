CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago star Zach LaVine left the Bulls' game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday because of a left knee injury.
LaVine walked gingerly toward the locker room with 8:28 left in the first quarter. He never went to the ground.
LaVine tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for Minnesota in February 2017.
