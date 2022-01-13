CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls expect forward Derrick Jones Jr. to miss two to four weeks because of a bone bruise in his right knee.
Jones was injured in the opening minute Wednesday night in a 138-112 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets. He twisted his knee when he pulled up near the Chicago basket and had to be helped to the back.
Jones has started eight of the 31 games he has played and is averaging 6.3 points in his first season in Chicago.
The Bulls lead the Eastern Conference at 27-12. They host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Friday night
