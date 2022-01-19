Chuck Fowke complains that high home building prices are in part the result of the Biden administration’s “failure to act decisively,” dump the tariffs and open U.S. public forests to more logging [“Tariffs on Canadian lumber are driving up home prices,” Jan. 13, Opinion].
What have his home building brethren done to utilize alternative construction materials, lessening our reliance on an ever decreasing resource? Clear-cutting the Tongass National Forest or logging off western Canada is not the answer.
More immediately, the environmental damage of that course is enormous and nonredeemable.
Steve Jenning, Bainbridge Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.