I am really, really angry watching any steps toward progress spiral down the toilet. I do not want to be held hostage by West Virginia or Arizona. We elected U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray. I’d like to see their more vocal encouragement to enact a national agenda focused on all Americans.
I am incensed and outraged. If our senators and President Joe Biden cannot make any progress on the agenda that Democrats — progressive or otherwise — believe in, we can watch our country and our climate dissolve. I’m not usually one for hyperbole, but this is the time for action. If not now, it’s going to be never.
I can barely look at my children’s faces without thinking of the horror we and they face in the coming years.
Caryl Feldacker, Seattle
