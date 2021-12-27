Re: “Congress: Build Back Better” [Dec. 21, Northwest Voices]:
The problem with Build Back Better is not the 50 GOP senators and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin who indicate that they would vote “no” if a vote was taken. The problem with BBB is that it is bad legislation crafted to go through the reconciliation process.
What the president, House and Senate should do is build a bill together that has elements that better reflect the entire country and not just the progressive arm of one party.
Jim Van Camp, Camano Island
