NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Amazon.com Inc., up $150.77 to $2,936.35.
The internet retail giant announced a 20-for-1 stock split and a $10 billion stock buyback plan.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $21.23 to $191.02.
The cloud-based security company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and gave investors an encouraging forecast.
Genesco Inc., up $7.43 to $70.49.
The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories reported strong fourth-quarter profits.
FuelCell Energy Inc., up 62 cents to $6.94
The fuel cell power plant maker's fiscal first-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Costamare Inc., up 95 cents to $16.06.
The shipping company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.
Peloton Interactive Inc., down 83 cents to $22.61.
The exercise bike and treadmill company is reportedly considering a change in its pricing models.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., down $3.59 to $16.04.
The toy retailer declined to give a forecast for the fiscal year as it monitors inflation pressures.
ConocoPhillips, up $3.51 to $99.72.
Energy stocks gained ground despite wild swings for oil prices amid supply concerns.
