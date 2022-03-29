BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Three police officers have been wounded by gunfire during a pursuit, the Buffalo Police Department said Tuesday.
The department said in a post on Twitter that the officers' injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.
Police said “multiple" people were in custody, but didn't immediately release any other information about who was being chased or who was shooting.
