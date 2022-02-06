MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Alexander Bublik upset the odds by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-3 in the Open Sud de France final on Sunday for his first career title.
In doing so the 24-year-old Kazakhstani stopped the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Zverev from winning his 20th career title.
Bublik had lost his four previous finals but proved too strong.
“I had four finals and the fifth final I have won against a great player,” Bublik said. “It is great. All my game (came) together. I was serving well and returned well and kept my nerve. When I had my chances, I used them.”
He had eight aces and won 86% of points on his first serve against the big-serving Zverev, who lost to the 35th-ranked Bublik in their previous meeting on the same indoor hard surface in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
The imposing Zverev, who won here in Montpellier five years ago, is now 19-10 in career finals.
