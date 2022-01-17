PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had 25 points and Jalen Hawkins added 20 as Norfolk State beat Maryland Eastern Shore 72-58 on Monday.
Bryant made 9 of 10 free throws with seven rebounds.
Kris Bankston had 14 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State (12-4, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Cahiem Brown added 11 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Kevon Voyles had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (5-7, 0-1). Donchevell Nugent added 10 points and Da'Shawn Phillip had eight rebounds.
