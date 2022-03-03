NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had 27 points as Norfolk State won its 11th straight home game, romping past Howard 83-61 on Thursday night.
Kris Bankston had 15 points for Norfolk State (21-6, 12-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jalen Hawkins added 13 points. Christian Ings had 11 points.
Steve Settle III had 15 points for the Bison (16-12, 9-5). Elijah Hawkins added 11 points. Khalil Robinson also had 11 points.
The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Norfolk State defeated Howard 77-74 on Jan. 15.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.