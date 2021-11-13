ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had 28 points as Norfolk State topped Tennessee State 66-59 at the Gateway Invitational on Saturday.
Bryant Jr. made all 16 of his foul shots. He added eight rebounds but also committed eight turnovers.
Cahiem Brown had 17 points and six steals for Norfolk State (3-0). Kris Bankston added 12 points.
Carlos Marshall Jr. had 17 points for the Tigers (0-2). He also had 11 turnovers but only two assists. Dedric Boyd added 16 points. Christian Brown had 11 points.
___
___
