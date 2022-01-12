NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had a season-high 29 points as Norfolk State beat Delaware State 80-51 on Wednesday night.
Bryant Jr. shot 9 for 12 from the floor, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers.
Kris Bankston had 18 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (10-4, 1-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jalen Hawkins added 15 points.
Myles Carter had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets (2-12, 0-2), whose losing streak reached 10 games. John Stansbury added 11 points and seven rebounds. Martez Robinson had six rebounds.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
