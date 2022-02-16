EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowler Bryan Cox and Kevin Wilkins have been added to the New York Giants coaching staff.
New coach Brian Daboll announced the hires Wednesday.
Cox will be the assistant defensive line coach, working with line coach Andre Patterson. Wilkins will be a defensive assistant, the same job he held last season with the Ravens.
Recently hired defensive coordinator Don Martindale was the Ravens defensive coordinator last season.
Cox last worked in the NFL as the Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach from 2014-16, going to the Super Bowl his final season. He has also worked for the Jets, Browns, Dolphins and Buccaneers.
Cox entered the NFL from Western Illinois as the Dolphins fifth-round draft choice in 1991 and played through 2002. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots against the then-St. Louis Rams to cap the 2001 season.
Wilkins joined the Ravens in 2015 as a video intern. He was Baltimore’s video operations coordinator from 2017-20.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.