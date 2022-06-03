BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy had arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder and is expected to miss the start of the regular season.
The Bruins said Friday that McAvoy had a “stabilization procedure” and is expected to need six months to recover. That would bring him back in December. A 2016 first-round draft choice and the team's No. 1 defenseman, McAvoy had 10 goals and 46 assists last season.
Also, the Bruins said Matt Grzelcyk had a right shoulder open stabilization procedure and will need about five months to recover. Mike Reilly is expected to need three months to recover from surgery to repair his right ankle tendon repair and remove bone fragments.
The Bruins, who lost in the first round of the NHL playoffs to the Carolina Hurricanes, had previously announced that top scorer Brad Marchand will miss the start of the season while recovering from hip surgery.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.