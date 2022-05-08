BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was scratched from Sunday's playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes less than an hour before the opening faceoff and placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Josh Brown, who appeared in six games for the Bruins after joining them from Ottawa at the trade deadline, was active instead.
A 24-year-old Boston University product who was taken in the first round of the 2016 draft, McAvoy finished in the top 10 of the Norris Trophy voting in each of the past two seasons. This season, he had career highs of 10 goals and 46 assists, leading all Bruins defensemen in scoring and with an average of 24 minutes, 39 seconds on the ice per game.
