NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss is hitting the road again, and the band is coming with him.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Monday that they will begin an arena tour in February in the United States, followed by stadium shows beginning in April in Europe.
Few details about cities the rockers will visit were announced, but it'll be the first time the group has toured since wrapping The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.
“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a statement.
The European concerts will begin April 28th in Barcelona. Other stops in Europe will include Dublin, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam and Copenhagen. The tour plans several shows in Britain, but exact cities weren't announced.
No details on which U.S. cities the tour will travel to were announced, but North American dates will be split into two segments. The second leg of that tour will begin in August.
The group's last release was the 2020 album “Letter to You."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.