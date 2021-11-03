Bruce Harrell appeared headed to victory in the Seattle mayoral race with additional votes counted Wednesday in the city and in local contests around the area.
About 46,000 more ballots were tallied across King County, including about 21,000 in Seattle, making slight changes to the new political picture that emerged shortly after Tuesday's ballot deadline.
Close to half of the expected votes may still need to be counted, with large tallies likely on Thursday and Friday.
In Seattle, Harrell maintained a 29-percentage-point lead over M. Lorena González with 64% of the vote, down from 65% on election night.
González claimed 38% of the ballots counted Wednesday. She probably would need to win two-thirds of the remaining votes to catch up with Harrell, according to a Seattle Times analysis.
González ran as a self-described progressive and Harrell as more of a moderate, in the Seattle political context.
In recent years, Seattle results have swung as much as 12 percentage points for left-lane candidates after election night, with younger supporters returning their ballots later. None have swung 30 points, however.
Data journalist Manuel Villa contributed to this report.
