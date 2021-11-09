CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with the team through the 2025 season.
Teller has developed into one of the NFL’s best interior linemen during three seasons after coming over in a trade from Buffalo. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was scheduled to become a free agent after this season.
He’s expected to sign the deal, which includes $28 million guaranteed, on Tuesday.
Teller has consistently rated among the league’s top blockers over the past two seasons. In Sunday’s 41-16 win at Cincinnati, he delivered a key block — leaving his feet to deliver the blow — that s prung Nick Chubb on a 70-yard touchdown run.
Teller was a second-team All-Pro Selection in 2020. He was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round in 2018 out of Virginia Tech.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.