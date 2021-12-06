CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 32 points as The Citadel beat North Carolina Central 80-67 on Monday night.
Jason Roche had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-3). Tyler Moffe added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Brent Davis had six rebounds. Stephen Clark tied a career high with five blocks plus four points and five assists.
Dontavius King had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (3-7). Justin Wright added 13 points and eight rebounds. Kris Monroe had 12 points.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
