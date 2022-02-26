RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jomaru Brown had 22 points as Eastern Kentucky got past Bellarmine 72-58 on Saturday.
Cooper Robb had 14 points for Eastern Kentucky (13-17, 5-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Curt Lewis added 11 points. Michael Moreno had seven rebounds.
Bellarmine totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Garrett Tipton had 14 points for the Knights (17-13, 11-5). Dylan Penn added 11 points and six rebounds. CJ Fleming had 10 points.
The Colonels evened the season series against the Knights. Bellarmine defeated Eastern Kentucky 66-61 on Jan. 8.
