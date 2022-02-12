LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 22 points and made four free throws in the final 26 seconds as The Citadel held off VMI 83-79 on Saturday.
Tyler Moffe and David Maynard added 16 points apiece for the Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8 Southern Conference). Stephen Clark had 10 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.
Jake Stephens had 21 points and 17 rebounds to pace the Keydets (15-11, 8-6), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Honor Huff added 19 points, while Kamdyn Curfman scored 14.
The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Keydets. VMI defeated The Citadel 90-85 on Jan. 15.
