CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tevin Brown posted 17 points and eight rebounds as Murray State won its 11th straight game, beating Austin Peay 65-53 on Thursday.
Justice Hill had 12 points and six assists for Murray State (21-2, 11-0 Ohio Valley Conference). DJ Burns added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Austin Peay scored 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Drew Calderon had 15 points for the Governors (7-12, 3-6). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 12 points. Elton Walker had 11 points and eight rebounds.
