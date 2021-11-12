RENO, Nev. (AP) — Terrell Brown had 16 points and seven blocks as San Diego defeated Nevada 75-68 on Friday night.
Jase Townsend had 18 points for San Diego (2-0). Marcellus Earlington added 10 points.
Warren Washington had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (1-1). Grant Sherfield added 13 points. Will Baker had 12 points.
Desmond Cambridge Jr., the Wolf Pack's leading scorer heading into the matchup at 22.0 points per game, scored five points on 2-of-12 shooting.
