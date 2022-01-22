OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dalonte Brown hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and Miami (Ohio) beat Northern Illinois 85-82 in overtime on Saturday.
Mekhi Lairy had possession with about 12 seconds to go and dribbled the floor before passing to Brown in the corner for the game winner.
Brown matched a season high with 24 points. He also made a 3 with 11 seconds remaining in regulation that forced overtime tied at 74. Lairy finished with 21 points for Miami (9-8, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Dae Dae Grant added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Keshawn Williams had 28 points for the Huskies (5-10, 2-3). Trendon Hankerson added 16 points. Kaleb Thornton had 14 points and eight assists.
