THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Kevin Brown ran for 185 yards and scored two touchdowns to help Incarnate Word beat Nicholls 27-23 on Saturday.
Brown broke loose for scores from 55 and 85 yards in the third quarter to give Incarnate Word (7-2, 5-1 Southland Conference) a 27-20 lead.
Nicholls (4-3, 5-5) capped the scoring on Gavin Lasseigne's 45-yard field goal with 9:20 remaining. Lindsey Scott Jr. drove Nicholls to the Cardinals 9 on its final series but threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-7 with 2:15 to play.
Cameron Ward was 13-of-30 passing for 108 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Incarnate Word. He added 76 yards rushing on seven carries.
Kohen Granier completed 18 of 27 passes for 191 yards with a touchdown for Nicholls. Scott was 8-of-14 passing for 80 yards and ran for 49 yards.
The Cardinals, who entered tied with Southeastern Louisiana atop the conference standings and ranked 21st in the FCS coaches polls, conclude their regular season on the road against winless Houston Baptist on Saturday.
