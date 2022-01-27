SAN DIEGO (AP) — Terrell Brown finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to propel San Diego to a 64-56 victory over Pepperdine on Thursday night.
Joey Calcaterra had 11 points for the Toreros (12-9, 5-3 West Coast Conference), who won their fifth straight at home.
Maxwell Lewis had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (6-16, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven. Victor Ohia Obioha added 10 points.
The Toreros improve to 2-0 against the Waves for the season. San Diego defeated Pepperdine 72-62 on Jan. 10.
