DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored a season-high 23 points, Naz Hillmon had her third straight double-double and No. 12 Michigan defeated Mississippi State 64-48 on Saturday in the Dayton Beach Invitational.
Hillmon, a game after becoming the third Wolverine to surpass 1,600 points and 800 rebounds, scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. It was a bit of a struggle as the 70% shooter was just 6 of 15 from the field.
It was a milestone game for Kim Barnes Arico, who picked up her 200th win at Michigan to join legendary men's coaches Johnny Orr (209) and John Beilein (278). Barnes is 200-102 in 10 years.
Jerkaila Jordan scored 18 points and Rickea Jackson 13 for the Bulldogs (6-0), who came in averaging 82.4 points a game.
The Wolverines led 31-28 at the half and stretched the lead to 49-38 by scoring the last six points of the third quarter.
Mississippi State had an 8-0 run to get within 51-46 with 6:48 to play but only scored two points after that. The Bulldogs were 1-of-8 shooting to close the game and shot 30% in the second half to Michigan's 47%.
