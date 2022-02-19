DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Dalonte Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds and Miami (OH) beat Northern Illinois 78-75 on Saturday.
Precious Ayah made two foul shots with five seconds left to give the Redhawks a 78-75 lead. Kaleb Thornton missed a 3-pointer as time expired failing to give the Huskies a chance to tie.
Dae Dae Grant had 19 points for Miami (12-14, 6-9 Mid-American Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Ayah added 12 points and Mekhi Lairy distributed had six assists.
Adong Makuoi had 14 points for the Huskies (8-17, 5-10). Trendon Hankerson added 13 points. Keshawn Williams had 13 points.
The RedHawks improve to 2-0 against the Huskies on the season. Miami (Ohio) defeated Northern Illinois 85-82 on Jan. 22.
