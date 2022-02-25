STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kamari Brown had a career-high 22 points as Georgia Southern beat ULM 81-75 in overtime on Friday night.
Brown shot 9 for 11 from the line. He added seven rebounds.
Gedi Juozapaitis had 15 points for Georgia Southern (12-15, 5-11 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Kaden Archie added 13 points. Andrei Savrasov had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Koreem Ozier scored a season-high 23 points and had 13 rebounds for the Warhawks (13-17, 5-13), who have now lost five straight games. Russell Harrison added 16 points. Langston Powell had 10 points.
The Eagles improved to 2-0 against the Warhawks for the season. Georgia Southern defeated ULM 50-45 on Jan. 27.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.