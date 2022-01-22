JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 28 points to help The Citadel ease past East Tennessee State 75-73 on Saturday.
Jason Roche had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-10, 2-5 Southern Conference), who snapped a four-game skid on the road. Rudy Fitzgibbons, III added 14 points, while David Maynard scored 10.
Ledarrius Brewer tied a season high with 20 points for the Buccaneers (12-9, 4-4). Ty Brewer added 18 points and seven rebounds. Jordan King had 16 points.
Brewer's 3-pointer pulled ETSU within a point with 9 seconds remaining, but Fitzgibbons made 1 of 2 free throws for The Citadel and King missed a 3 at the buzzer.
