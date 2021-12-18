MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had a career-high 33 points to lift Murray State to an 87-76 win over Chattanooga on Saturday night — giving the Racers their seventh straight victory.
Justice Hill had 18 points for Murray State (10-1). Trae Hannibal added 11 points. KJ Williams, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Racers, had eight points — all free throws — after missing all 13 of his shots.
Malachi Smith had a career-high 36 points for the Mocs (9-3). He added six rebounds. David Jean-Baptiste had 12 points and A.J. Caldwell added seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.