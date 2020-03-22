SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon reported another COVID-19 death Sunday, and Gov. Kate Brown banned residential evictions during the virus outbreak.
The death was reported in Linn County, bringing the total coronavirus fatalities in Oregon to at least 5. There are at least 161 confirmed cases.
The Statesman Journal reports the new death was a veteran in his 90s who tested positive on March 11 and died at the Oregon Veterans Home. He had underlying medical conditions.
Meanwhile, Brown issued a temporary moratorium on residential evictions for failure to pay rent.
“The last thing we need to do during this crisis is turn out more Oregonians struggling to make ends meet from their homes and onto the streets," Brown said in a statement
The governor said she was looking for a way to help landlords meet their financial obligations as well.
Brown has said she's working on a forthcoming order similar to those issued in New York, California and elsewhere directing people to stay in their homes. More details were to be announced Monday.
Also on Sunday, police announced that about half of the approximately 8,000 N95 respirator masks stolen from a Portland nonprofit building supply center earlier this month have been recovered after the business' operator became suspicious after seeing what she believed to be the masks being sold on Craigslist.
After arranging to meet the seller, she contacted Beaverton police, who arrested the seller, Portland police said. The victim donated the recovered masks to local hospitals, police said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness,