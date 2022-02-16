MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome had 19 points and blocked 12 shots to carry Morehead State to a 68-60 win over UT Martin on Wednesday night.
Jaylen Sebree had 13 points for the Eagles (20-8, 12-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Ta'lon Cooper added seven rebounds.
KK Curry tied a career high with 24 points for the Skyhawks (8-19, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Chris Nix added 11 rebounds.
The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Morehead State defeated UT Martin 76-62 on Jan. 12.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
